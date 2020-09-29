POCO's budget-friendly M2 handset, which has been available via flash sales until now, will go on open sale in India starting September 30 at 12 pm. This means interested customers will be able to buy the phone anytime via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, quad rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Recalling the POCO M2

The POCO M2 features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is offered in shades of Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 has a quad rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?