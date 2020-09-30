From Together Mode to Breakout Rooms, Microsoft has announced some pretty unique features for its Teams work collaboration platform. Now, to build on those offerings, the Redmond giant is working to enable the experience of virtual commutes - something most of us have been missing (?) due to COVID-19 - through a dedicated feature in the service. Here's more about it.

Commuting Microsoft thinks commuting has its pros and cons

Though many may not like the idea of commuting to work and wasting a good portion of their day's time in public transport, Microsoft believes that the activity is useful. Specifically, the company says that commuting gives people a short window to plan the start and the end of their day as well as think away from everything going on at work and home.

Feature Virtual commute will bring that experience back

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the work from home routine established due to it, has eliminated commutes to work completely. To change this, Microsoft is bringing the experience of commute back through the new "virtual commute" feature of Teams. The capability, as The Wall Street Journal reports, is still being developed but will eventually serve the same purpose of real-world commute.

Working How it would work?

With the virtual commute feature, Microsoft will let users schedule definitive time windows for morning and evening. In these blocks of time, users will be required to do just what they did while commuting - setting their goals for the day, planning things, or reflecting on them (wins/losses/to-dos) and what needs to be done the next time.

Details Task management functions likely to be included

The feature, once available, is likely to prompt users to enter their tasks and goals for the day. Subsequently, when the day ends, it might ask users to select which of the tasks have been completed. From there, the uncompleted tasks will be moved to the next day. It may also ask users how they are feeling during the commute sessions.

Availability Roll-out in 2021 is expected