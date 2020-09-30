Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.1 update for its budget-friendly Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 smartphones in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings new camera features like Single Take, Night hyperlapse, and My filters along with general bug fixes and performance enhancements. It also comes with the latest September 2020 Android security patch.

Details about the update

The update carries build number M315FXXU2ATIB and M215FXXU2ATI9 for the M31 and M21, respectively. It has a download size of around 1.2GB. The firmware is being rolled out in a phased manner but you can manually check for it by going to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M21 and M31: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. The former packs a triple camera setup while the latter has a quad camera unit. They also offer a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Both the handsets bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The Galaxy M21 offers a triple-lens module including a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the M21 has a 20MP camera whereas the M31 packs a 32MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood