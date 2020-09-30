Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 20A, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

To recall, it was launched last week alongside the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro.