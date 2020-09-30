Last updated on Sep 30, 2020, 11:28 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 20A, will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched last week alongside the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro.
The Realme Narzo 20A features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.
The Realme Narzo 20A has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) 'retro' lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP snapper on the front.
The Realme Narzo 20A draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. On Flipkart, buyers can avail 5% discount via EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Card and 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.