Last night, in a rare incident, Apple suffered from a major outage that left many of its services down, including Apple App Store, Music, Apple TV+, Photos, and iCloud. The issue lasted for a few hours but has since been resolved, with all affected services now operating normally. However, Apple, rather vaguely, said only "some users" were affected. Here are other developments.

News #2 Google sued by Sonos over patent infringement

Audio products maker Sonos has sued Google over patent infringement. The company has claimed that the internet giant has violated five of its technology patents that form the foundation of some of the best-known features of Sonos speakers. This is the latest salvo in the Google-Sonos battle, which started earlier this year with the latter suing Google. That case was also for patent violations.

News #3 Facebook is testing new 'Accounts Center' feature

Separately, Facebook has announced a test of Accounts Center, a new section for the settings of its main app, Instagram, and Messenger. Through this feature, users will be able to link their accounts on the three services and enable cross-posting. They can also save payment information, which will allow seamless payments for products or donations on Facebook and Instagram.

News #4 Amazon Explore virtual tour platform

Meanwhile, Amazon launched a new invite-only service called Amazon Explore. Using this, people in the US will be able to book live virtual tours and experiences led by local experts. This could include experiences revolving around creativity, DIY skills, or tours of far-off places or popular cultural landmarks, among other things. You can theoretically take a tour of any place globally with Amazon Explore.

