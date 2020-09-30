OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14. In the latest development, the company's CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. Lau has also claimed that aside from Google's own Pixel phones, the OnePlus 8T will be the first global smartphone to be launched with Android 11.

Information What's new in OxygenOS 11?

OxygenOS 11 brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with added features like improved one-handed gestures, a new layout that moves touch controls closer to your thumbs, a wide range of 'Always on Display' options, as well as more intuitive animations and gestures.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As per the previous leaks, the OnePlus 8T will have a glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will feature a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

According to a Geekbench listing, the OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

