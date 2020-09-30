-
30 Sep 2020
Vivo V20 series teased in India, launch imminent
Written byShubham GuptaScience
Vivo's camera-centric V20 series, which includes the V20 SE, V20, and V20 Pro models, will be launched in India soon. The company has shared a short teaser, confirming the arrival of the "ultra-slim" V20 range.
According to the reports, the handsets could be announced on October 12, but an on official confirmation is awaited.
Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the official teaser
Tick, tock. Tick, tock.🕛— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 28, 2020
Time's up for bulky smartphones! Are you ready for an ultra-slim delight? #ComingSoon #DelightEveryMoment #vivoV20Series pic.twitter.com/Fb2rMTHnXo
Phone #1
Vivo V20 SE
The V20 SE was launched in Malaysia last week. It features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. It has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Information
Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP triple rear camera
The V20 SE features a triple rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a single 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Phone #2
Vivo V20
V20's full specifications and design details are yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design and a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen.
It will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Information
What will be the camera like on the Vivo V20?
The Vivo V20 will reportedly bear a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will offer a 44MP (f/2.0) camera on the front.
Phone #3
Vivo V20 Pro
The Vivo V20 Pro was recently announced in Thailand. The mid-ranger has a wide notch, slim bezels, and a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, it has an octa-core, 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also houses a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Information
Vivo V20 Pro gets a 44MP dual selfie camera setup
The V20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, the dual-lens setup includes a 44MP (f/2.0) primary camera and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens.