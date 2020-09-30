As the latest addition to its X50 line-up, Vivo has launched the X50e 5G in Taiwan. The handset joins the X50, X50 5G, X50 Pro, X50 Pro+ and X50 Lite models that are available in various regions. As for the highlights, the X50e 5G comes with a Super AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X50e 5G: At a glance

The Vivo X50e 5G features a waterdrop notch with noticeable bezels and a gradient design on the back panel that houses a diamond-shaped quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint reader. Further, it is offered in Water Mirror and Night color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X50e 5G has a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X50e 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,350mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability