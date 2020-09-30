OPPO is all set to launch its mid-range A93 smartphone in Malaysia on October 6. In the latest development, the company has started teasing the arrival of the handset, revealing its design and key specifications. As per the reports, it will be a rebranded version of the F17 Pro that was announced in India earlier this month. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A93: At a glance

As a rebranded F17 Pro, the upcoming OPPO A93 will feature an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snapper and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A92 is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, the handset will house a dual-lens setup including a 16MP (f/2.4) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A93 will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

