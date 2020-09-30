Last updated on Sep 30, 2020, 07:44 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi Note 9, is now available via open sale in India.
Interested customers can buy the handset anytime via Mi.com and Mi Home stores. In the coming days, it will be available round the clock via Amazon as well.
To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was launched in July and has been selling only through flash sales.
Here's our roundup.
The Redmi Note 9 offers a plastic body with a punch-hole design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red color options.
The Redmi Note 9 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and houses a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs. 11,999 for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model. The 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.
