In a few hours from now, Google will hold a virtual event to unveil the next Pixel phones in the market.
The devices were announced over a month ago, but this is the first time we will be getting a good look at their design and capabilities.
Here's everything you need to know about the event, its timings and where to watch it.
Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G on the way
At today's event, Google will be unveiling the long-awaited Pixel 5 as well as an upgraded, 5G-capable version of Pixel 4a, the mid-ranger it had launched in August.
Both the phones will use mid-ranged chips - a departure from Google's previous flagship-focused strategy - but neither of the two will be launched in the Indian market due to some regulatory conditions.
New smart speaker, Chromecast also expected
Along with the two phones, Google is also expected to showcase a redesigned Nest-branded smart speaker and a Chromecast dongle with built-in Android TV and a dedicated remote.
The Google Home speaker has not been refreshed in years, so launching the new Nest smart speaker with upgraded capabilities certainly makes sense.
Notably, rumors of a Nest Thermostat are also doing rounds on the internet.
Chromecast hitting the shelves; speaker confirmed by Google
As per a report in The Verge, the new Chromecast dongle has already started selling at select Walmart and Home Depot stores in the US. Meanwhile, the smart speaker was officially confirmed by Google a few months ago.
When, where to watch the show?
That said, to watch Google showcase the aforementioned devices and everything else it has under the wraps, you need to tune in to the virtual event set to be live-streamed on YouTube.
The show is slated to start at 2 pm ET/11 pm PT, which means people in India would have to start the live-stream at 11:30 pm.