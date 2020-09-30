In a few hours from now, Google will hold a virtual event to unveil the next Pixel phones in the market. The devices were announced over a month ago, but this is the first time we will be getting a good look at their design and capabilities. Here's everything you need to know about the event, its timings and where to watch it.

Products Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G on the way

At today's event, Google will be unveiling the long-awaited Pixel 5 as well as an upgraded, 5G-capable version of Pixel 4a, the mid-ranger it had launched in August. Both the phones will use mid-ranged chips - a departure from Google's previous flagship-focused strategy - but neither of the two will be launched in the Indian market due to some regulatory conditions.

Other devices New smart speaker, Chromecast also expected

Along with the two phones, Google is also expected to showcase a redesigned Nest-branded smart speaker and a Chromecast dongle with built-in Android TV and a dedicated remote. The Google Home speaker has not been refreshed in years, so launching the new Nest smart speaker with upgraded capabilities certainly makes sense. Notably, rumors of a Nest Thermostat are also doing rounds on the internet.

Information Chromecast hitting the shelves; speaker confirmed by Google

As per a report in The Verge, the new Chromecast dongle has already started selling at select Walmart and Home Depot stores in the US. Meanwhile, the smart speaker was officially confirmed by Google a few months ago.

Live-stream When, where to watch the show?