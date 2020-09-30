Last updated on Sep 30, 2020, 08:40 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
LG's premium mid-range smartphone, the Velvet, which was announced in global markets in June, might be launched in India in October.
According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the handset could go official on October 4 for LG employees, followed by a public announcement later in the month.
To recall, the LG Velvet features an AMOLED screen, a 5G chipset, and triple rear cameras.
The LG Velvet has a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and curved edges. On the rear, it houses a triple-lens camera setup. It also has stereo speakers, and is IP68 rated.
The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint reader.
The LG Velvet sports a triple-lens rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and another 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The LG Velvet is powered by a Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 9W wireless charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The LG Velvet bears a price-tag of KRW 8,99,800 (approximately Rs. 56,200) in South Korea. However, the pricing and availability details of the handset in India will be announced at the time of launch.
