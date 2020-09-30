More than a year ago, Facebook made headlines over the controversial plan to unify the underlying infrastructure of its main chat apps. The goal was to enable cross-platform messaging, and now, the social network appears to be executing the project - by bringing the backend of Messenger and Instagram DMs together. Here is all you need to know about it.

Change Messenger's features in Instagram DMs

In the coming months, Facebook has said, Instagram users will be prompted to try "a new way to message" on the photo-sharing service. Once they opt into the update, the service will allow messaging friends who are on Messenger but not on Instagram. Similarly, Messenger users will be able to reach their friends who are only on Instagram.

Fact On the top, chats and accounts will remain separate

While the underlying infrastructure of the services is being linked to enable cross-platform messaging, they will continue to remain separate on the top. This means that the apps and accounts will remain separate, and you will be able to use them individually for sending and receiving messages from friends who are on both the services in question.

Add-ons Control options and other features also being shared

Both Instagram and Messenger users will get the option to choose whether they want to receive messages/calls from friends on the other platform or not. If yes, then where the message should land - in chat or requests. Also, as part of this change, Instagram DMs will get a series of features that will bring the app on par with Facebook Messenger.

Information These Messenger-specific features are coming to Instagram

The features being introduced in Instagram DMs include forwarding messages, custom emoji reactions, a vanish mode to set chats to auto-delete, Boomerang-like selfie stickers, chat colors, quoted replies, Watch Together, and enhanced reporting and blocking tools. An option to disable cross-messaging will also be available.

Roll-out Rolling out in a few countries