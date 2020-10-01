Last updated on Oct 01, 2020, 11:41 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi's entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 9i, is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a single camera.
To recall, it was launched in the country last month.
Here's our roundup.
Redmi 9i features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera. There is no fingerprint reader on offer, but it supports Face Unlock feature.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and is available in shades of Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.
The Redmi 9i sports a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) support and an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 9i draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset boots on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Redmi 9i is priced at Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 9,299 for the 4GB/128GB model. On Flipkart, buyers can avail 10% discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card or 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.