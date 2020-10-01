Xiaomi's entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 9i, is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a single camera. To recall, it was launched in the country last month. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9i: At a glance

Redmi 9i features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera. There is no fingerprint reader on offer, but it supports Face Unlock feature. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and is available in shades of Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9i sports a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) support and an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9i draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

