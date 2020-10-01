Google has finally launched its much-awaited smartphones, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The former is the tech giant's premium flagship offering for this year while the latter arrives as a spruced up version of the budget-friendly Pixel 4a that was announced in August. Both the handsets feature a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chipset, a Titan M security chip, and dual rear cameras.

Design and display Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G: At a glance

Both the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body. The former also has IP68 dust and water-resistance. On the rear, they pack a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 5 sports a 90Hz 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display and the 4a 5G bears a 60Hz 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, they house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G are powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The former packs a 4,080mAh battery while the latter has a 3,885mAh battery. Both the devices run on Android 11 and support 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?