Google's budget-friendly offering, the Pixel 4a, will be launched in India on October 17, the tech giant has confirmed. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. To recall, the handset was announced in August, and it comes with a punch-hole display, a Snapdragon 730G chipset, a single rear camera, and 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

The Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body, narrow bezels, and a punch-hole design to house the selfie snapper. On the rear, it packs a single camera and a physical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Further, it comes in a single Jet Black color.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Pixel 4a sports a single 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) rear camera with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a single 8MP (f/2.0) shooter. The primary camera supports dual-exposure controls, Night Sight with Astrophotography, Super Res Zoom, and can record 4K videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Pixel 4a is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?