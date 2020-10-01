-
01 Oct 2020
Mi 10T-series, with 144Hz display and Snapdragon 865 chipset, launched
Written by Shubham Gupta
Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones in Europe. The flagship handsets come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, and a triple rear camera setup.
Alongside the duo, the company has also introduced a trimmed-down Mi 10T Lite model, which offers a Snapdragon 750G processor, a 120Hz screen, and a quad camera arrangement.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: At a glance
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they pack a triple camera module.
Both the devices bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
The Mi 10T Pro also has a similar arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary camera.
For selfies and video calling, both the models pack a 20MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.
Internals
Under the hood
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The devices boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the duo offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Specifications
What do we get with the Mi 10T Lite?
The Mi 10T Lite has an all-glass body with a punch-hole design, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Like the Mi 10T models, it also sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display but with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the handset packs a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Information
Mi 10T Lite offers a 64MP quad rear camera
The Mi 10T Lite has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Pocket-pinch
What about the price?
The Mi 10 is priced at €499 (Rs. 43,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant and €549 (Rs. 47,200) for the 8GB/128GB model.
The Mi 10T Pro costs €599 (Rs. 51,700) for the 8GB/128GB configuration and €649 (Rs. 56,00) for the 8GB/256GB variant.
Lastly, the Mi 10T Lite costs €279 (Rs. 24,000) and €329 (Rs. 28,300) for the 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models, respectively.