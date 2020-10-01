Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones in Europe. The flagship handsets come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, and a triple rear camera setup. Alongside the duo, the company has also introduced a trimmed-down Mi 10T Lite model, which offers a Snapdragon 750G processor, a 120Hz screen, and a quad camera arrangement. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: At a glance

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, they pack a triple camera module. Both the devices bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The Mi 10T Pro also has a similar arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary camera. For selfies and video calling, both the models pack a 20MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The devices boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the duo offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Specifications What do we get with the Mi 10T Lite?

The Mi 10T Lite has an all-glass body with a punch-hole design, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Like the Mi 10T models, it also sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display but with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset packs a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Mi 10T Lite offers a 64MP quad rear camera

The Mi 10T Lite has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Pocket-pinch What about the price?