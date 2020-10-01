Just two days after suffering from an outage that lasted for hours, Microsoft Outlook is down again. The issue appears to have affected users in India and around the world and is keeping them from accessing the email service on the web as well as on smartphones. Here is all you need to know about it.

Issue Problems started at around 11:30 am

Since 11:30 am IST, Outlook has been failing to load, keeping users from logging in and accessing their personal and professional emails. While the outage map on Downdetector.in suggests parts of India, the UK, Germany, and France are the worst hit, complaints have come from all parts of the world. Microsoft has also confirmed that the issue is affecting users globally.

Twitter Post Here's what the problem looks like upon signing in

Response Microsoft says it is investigating the issue

Through tweets and its service status page, Microsoft has informed affected users that its engineering teams are aware of the issue and "collecting additional data from the affected infrastructures to determine the cause of impact." The company has not said what exactly is the problem but indicated that it might be a result of a recent change introduced from its end.

Quote "Changes being reviewed"

The Redmond giant has said, "We're reviewing recent changes to our service to further determine the cause of impact. Users may experience problems with various Exchange Online protocols, including Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those dependent on REST functionality."

Cases Cases of essential services going down are increasing