Realme is gearing up to introduce the Realme 7 and 7 Pro mid-rangers in Europe on October 7. The duo was launched in India last month, and hence, all the specifications and features are known to us. However, GSMArena claims that the European version of Realme 7 will have a 48MP primary sensor instead of the 64MP unit available on the Indian model.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

Europe, get ready for #FAS7ER charging and performance! Tune in at 10:30AM CEST on October 7th for the #realme7series European livestream launch.



RT if you're reading this from Europe! pic.twitter.com/XUMc6Jx6xD — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 30, 2020

Design and display Realme 7 and 7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme 7 and 7 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they pack a quad camera setup. The standard model bears a 6.5-inch (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and the Pro version has a smaller 6.4-inch panel with the same resolution. Further, the Realme 7 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor whereas the 7 Pro has an in-display fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The India-specific Realme 7 and 7 Pro sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, the former houses a 16MP lens, while the latter features a 32MP shooter. Notably, the European version of the Realme 7 is tipped to come with a downgraded 48MP main sensor.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor while the 7 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset. Both the handsets come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the vanilla model houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support and the Pro model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information What about the price?