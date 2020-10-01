Samsung's entry-level Galaxy M11 smartphone has been launched in the Netherlands. It carries a price-tag of €159 (roughly Rs. 13,600) and is expected to arrive in other European markets over the coming weeks. To recall, the handset was launched in India in June, and it comes with a punch-hole display, a 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M11: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M11 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in Black and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M11 has a triple rear camera system that comprises a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy M11 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based One UI Core 2.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?