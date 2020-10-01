Motorola is all set to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the RAZR 5G, in India on October 5 at 12 pm, the company has announced. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The key specifications of the handset include a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a foldable AMOLED screen, a 48MP rear camera, and a 2,800mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola RAZR 5G: At a glance

The Motorola RAZR 5G retains the clam-shell design of its predecessor. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ (2142x876 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell for accessing notifications. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, the handset comes in Brush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury color options.

The Motorola RAZR 5G has a single 48MP (f/1.7) camera on the outside. It is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) camera housed within the notch of the internal screen.

The Motorola RAZR 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based My UX skin and packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

