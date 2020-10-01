As the latest addition to its range of mid-budget smartphones, OPPO has launched the A93 model in Vietnam. It comes as a slightly tweaked version of the F17 Pro that was introduced in India last month. The handset features a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, a total of six cameras, and a punch-hole cut-out on the front. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A93: At a glance

The OPPO A93 features an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad camera system. The handset has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in back and white color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A93 sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP (f/2.4) cameras. On the front, the dual-lens unit houses a 16MP (f/2.4) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A93 draws power from a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?