Last updated on Oct 01, 2020, 07:24 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
POCO has announced that it will launch a new C3 smartphone in the Indian market on October 6.
The teaser doesn't not reveal the design and features of the handset but reports suggest it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C that was announced in Malaysia in June.
The teaser also confirms that the upcoming POCO C3 will be available via Flipkart.
👀3️⃣, the next #GameChang3r from POCO is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart.— POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 1, 2020
Know more: https://t.co/FgindDwGMo
3👁️👁️👁️ RTs we'll giveaway 1 #POCOC3 to a lucky winner. pic.twitter.com/Coec2qqd3o
As a rebadged Redmi 9C, the POCO C3 will feature a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a plastic chassis. On the rear, it will house a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader.
The smartphone will bear a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The POCO C3 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 5MP front camera.
The POCO C3 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The official pricing and availability details of the POCO C3 will be announced on October 6. However, looking at the expected specifications of the handset, it should be priced at around Rs. 10,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.