WhatsApp, the biggest messaging platform in the world, has given a glimpse of a few new features it is developing for Android users. The capabilities have been spotted in the latest beta version of the service and are aimed at making it more convenient to use for the masses. Here is all you need to know about it.

Feature #1 An option to leave chats muted forever

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon have the ability to forever keep chats muted. Currently, the platform offers options to mute for eight hours, a week, and a year, but soon, the yearly option will be replaced with a new 'Always' toggle. The move makes sense considering most of us use the yearly option only when we want to keep someone muted permanently.

Feature #2 Calling buttons hidden for verified businesses

Next up, the Facebook-owned company appears to be exploring the idea of hidden calling buttons for verified business accounts. The beta release discovered by the tipster found that the voice and video calling buttons were missing from the Chat and Contact Info screens of verified businesses, which, as many know, are mostly answered by automated chatbots and not humans.

Feature #3 Revamped Storage Usage interface

The storage usage section of WhatsApp also appears to be getting a makeover. With the new version, you not just get to see chat-wise storage utilization for each contact but also a graphic representation of how much storage has been taken by WhatsApp media and other files. There are also new 'Suggested clean up' and 'Large files' sections for easy deletion of unnecessary/large files.

Feature #4 Media guidelines for better editing

Finally, the photo editor of WhatsApp will get media guidelines that will help you align content more effectively. The feature is minor but will come handy while editing photos and ensuring the text or object (like a sticker) of the image appears in the center and not disproportionately. Last year, the service was also reported to be working on a Boomerang-like feature.

Information When you will get these features?