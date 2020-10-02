Last updated on Oct 02, 2020, 11:24 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime, is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in August and has been available only through flash sales.
The Redmi 9 Prime has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare color options.
The Redmi 9 Prime sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 9 Prime draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. On Amazon, buyers can avail 5% cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and 5% discount with HSBC Cashback Card.
