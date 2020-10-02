Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime, is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.

As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.

To recall, it was launched in August and has been available only through flash sales.