Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 is now up for pre-booking via Amazon as well as the company's e-store, and it will go on sale starting October 12. It was launched earlier this week in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants, but only the former is currently available for pre-ordering. The tablet features a Full-HD+ screen, quad speakers, a Snapdragon 662 processor, and a 7,040mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has a metallic body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels. On the rear, it houses a single camera. The tablet bears a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3 and packs a total of four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Further, it comes in Gray, Gold and Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Tab A7 bears a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Both the cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and houses a 7,040mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional), GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?