Last updated on Oct 02, 2020, 01:04 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 is now up for pre-booking via Amazon as well as the company's e-store, and it will go on sale starting October 12. It was launched earlier this week in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants, but only the former is currently available for pre-ordering.
The tablet features a Full-HD+ screen, quad speakers, a Snapdragon 662 processor, and a 7,040mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has a metallic body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels. On the rear, it houses a single camera.
The tablet bears a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3 and packs a total of four speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
Further, it comes in Gray, Gold and Silver color options.
The Galaxy Tab A7 bears a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Both the cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
The Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and houses a 7,040mAh battery.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional), GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Galaxy Tab A7 costs Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant and Rs. 21,999 for the LTE model. Those who pre-book the tablet can get the Book Cover for Rs. 1,875 (MRP: Rs. 4,499) as well as Rs. 1,500 off with ICICI Credit/Debit Cards.
