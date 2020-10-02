Last updated on Oct 02, 2020, 02:09 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's affordable smartphone, the Narzo 10A, is all set to go on sale in India today at 2 pm via Flipkart. To recall, it was launched in May alongside the Narzo 10 and has been available only through flash sales.
As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Helio G70 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme Narzo 10A features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi. It is available in 'So Blue' and 'So White' colors.
The Realme Narzo 10A sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/1.8) depth camera with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a single 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.
The Realme Narzo 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme Narzo 10A costs Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. Buyers can avail 5% cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,000/month.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.