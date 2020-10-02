Realme's affordable smartphone, the Narzo 10A, is all set to go on sale in India today at 2 pm via Flipkart. To recall, it was launched in May alongside the Narzo 10 and has been available only through flash sales. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Helio G70 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10A: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10A features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 269ppi. It is available in 'So Blue' and 'So White' colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 10A sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/1.8) depth camera with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a single 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?