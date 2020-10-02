Infinix Mobile is all set to launch its budget-range smartphone, the Infinix Hot 10, in India on October 4. A promotional page of the handset has gone live on Flipkart, revealing its launch date and availability on the e-commerce platform. The handset was launched in Pakistan last month, and it comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,200mAh battery.

Design and display Infinix Hot 10: At a glance

The Infinix Hot 10 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device sports a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it comes in shades of Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, and Ocean Wave.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Hot 10 offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based XOS 7.0 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?