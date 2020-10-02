If you are planning to own a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 21,002 on Samsung Galaxy S10 (8GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange discount and a discount coupon worth Rs. 2,000. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S10 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 49,998 (MRP: Rs. 71,000). You can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 by applying the coupon available on the product page. In addition, you can exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 10,550 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 37,448.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S10: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S10 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is available in Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a triple rear camera comprising a 12MP (f/1.5) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/1.9) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood