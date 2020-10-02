Last updated on Oct 02, 2020, 07:58 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14.
In the latest development, tipster @OnLeaks has claimed that the handset will measure 162.8mmx75.5mmx8.4mm, and go up to 9.3mm in thickness if the camera bump is included.
This means, the upcoming 8T will be ever-so-slightly taller, wider and thicker than the OnePlus 8, which measures 160.20mmx72.90mmx8mm.
Here's our roundup.
As per the previous leaks, the OnePlus 8T will have a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup.
The handset will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 8T is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
It should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The OnePlus 8T is tipped to cost €599 (approximately Rs. 51,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant and €699 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB/256GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset in India will be announced on October 14.
