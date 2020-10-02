OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14. In the latest development, tipster @OnLeaks has claimed that the handset will measure 162.8mmx75.5mmx8.4mm, and go up to 9.3mm in thickness if the camera bump is included. This means, the upcoming 8T will be ever-so-slightly taller, wider and thicker than the OnePlus 8, which measures 160.20mmx72.90mmx8mm. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As per the previous leaks, the OnePlus 8T will have a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

