Microsoft has launched an upgraded version of the Surface Pro X and a new entry-level Surface Laptop Go in the US. The Pro model retains most of the features of its predecessor while packing a new SQ2 processor, which has been designed in partnership with Qualcomm. The Surface Laptop Go comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a touchscreen display.

Design and display 2020 Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop Go: At a glance

The updated Surface Pro X features the same design as its predecessor. It has a 13-inch QHD+ (2880x1920) PixelSense touchscreen with support for a detachable Surface Keyboard and Surface Pen. Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop Go features a 12.4-inch (1536x1024) PixelSense touchscreen with a full-sized keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, a dedicated fingerprint scanner, and metal chassis.

Internals Under the hood

The 2020 Surface Pro X comes with an SQ2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and 15-hours of battery life. The company has also made improvements to 'Windows 10 on ARM,' the operating system that powers the hybrid device. The Surface Laptop Go offers a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, up to 16GB/256GB configuration, and up to 13-hours of screen time.

Connectivity Connectivity and I/O options available on the laptops

The Surface Laptop Go houses a USB Type-A port, Type-C port, a headphone jack, Surface connector, and a 720p webcam. It also gets stereo speakers and support for Wi-Fi 6. The Surface Pro X offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, dual far-field microphones, and stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It also has a Nano-SIM slot and two USB Type-C Generation 2 ports.

Information How much do they cost?