As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, the OPPO has launched the Reno4 5G, Reno4 Pro 5G, and Reno4 Z 5G in Europe. All the three models come with punch-hole screens, mid-tier internals, multiple cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery with up to 65W fast-charging support. The trio will go on sale in Germany and the UK starting October 15. Here's our roundup

Phone #1 OPPO Reno4 Z 5G

The Reno4 Z 5G features a plastic body with a pill-shaped notch design and slim bezels. It sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information OPPO Reno4 Z 5G sports a 48MP quad rear camera

The Reno4 Z 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) primary camera and a 2MP depth lens.

Phone #2 OPPO Reno4 5G

The OPPO Reno4 5G flaunts a metal-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for dual selfie cameras. It bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, combined with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information What is the camera like on the OPPO Reno4 5G?

The OPPO Reno4 5G sports a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it packs a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.4) main camera and a 2MP depth lens.

Phone #3 OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G

The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels. It has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the heart, the handset has an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G sports a 48MP triple rear camera

The OPPO Reno4 Pro features a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.

Pricing What about the price?