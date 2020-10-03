Lenovo's flagship gaming smartphone, the Legion Duel, has been launched in the European markets. The handset had made its debut in China in July this year. As for the key highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a side pop-up selfie camera, a 144Hz AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Lenovo Legion Duel: At a glance

The Lenovo Legion Duel has a bezel-less, all-screen design with a side-mounted pop-up selfie shooter. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Further, it will be offered in Blazing Blue and Vengeance Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Legion Duel sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, video calls, and live game streaming, it packs a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

In Europe, the Legion Duel is offered in a solo configuration, including a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ZUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. However, the Chinese equivalent supports 90W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and dual Type-C ports.

Information What about the price?