Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A50. The firmware bumps the Android security patch on the handset to October 2020, making it the first device to receive the latest security patch. Notably, the update is currently rolling out to the SM-A505FN variant of the Galaxy A50. Here's our roundup.

Details about the update

The update carries build number A505FNXXS5BTI9 and has a download size of around 123MB. The firmware is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-method but you can manually check it by going to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A50: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A50 features an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, the plastic panel houses a triple camera setup. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric data authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A50 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 25MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood