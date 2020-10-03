POCO is all set to launch a new affordable smartphone called the POCO C3 in India on October 6. According to reports, it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C that was announced in Malaysia in June. In the latest development, an official teaser has revealed the camera specifications of the handset, confirming that it will feature a 13MP primary sensor.

As a rebadged Redmi 9C, the POCO C3 will have a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels and a plastic chassis. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The POCO C3 will reportedly have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 5MP camera on the front.

The POCO C3 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

