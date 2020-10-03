Last updated on Oct 03, 2020, 07:42 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's mid-range smartphone, the Realme 7 Pro, is all set to go on another flash sale in India on Monday i.e. October 5, at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in the country last month alongside the Realme 7.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme 7 Pro features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The device bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue color options.
The Realme 7 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The Realme 7 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. As for sale offers, buyers can avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10% off through Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.
