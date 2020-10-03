Last updated on Oct 03, 2020, 07:44 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are looking for an affordable powerhouse, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M51 (8GB/128GB) model.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI Bank Cards and an extra Rs. 1,000 off under smartphone exchange offer.
Here are more details.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 30,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 by making payment through ICICI Bank Cards.
You can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,000 (including Rs. 1,000 extra off) and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 13,999.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Celestial Black and Electric Blue color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
