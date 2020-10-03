If you are looking for an affordable powerhouse, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Samsung Galaxy M51 (8GB/128GB) model. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is providing an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI Bank Cards and an extra Rs. 1,000 off under smartphone exchange offer. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy M51 (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 30,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 by making payment through ICICI Bank Cards. You can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 11,000 (including Rs. 1,000 extra off) and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 13,999.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Celestial Black and Electric Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood