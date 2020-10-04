Last updated on Oct 04, 2020, 05:32 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
A new handset, by Chinese smartphone maker OPPO, codenamed CPH2185 has been spotted on the FCC database. As per the listing, it will run on ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,100mAh battery.
The device will share its design with the Realme Narzo 20, featuring a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader on the rear.
Here are more details.
The OPPO CPH2185 should have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup, and a physical fingerprint reader, for secure authentication of biometric data.
The smartphone might sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The OPPO CPH2185 should offer a triple camera setup on the rear, housed within a squircle-shaped module along with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The OPPO CPH2185 might draw power from an octa-core Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with up to 10W charging.
It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
No details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the OPPO CPH2185 in India are currently available. However, considering the smartphone has bagged the FCC certification, more details should be available in the days to come.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.