A new handset, by Chinese smartphone maker OPPO, codenamed CPH2185 has been spotted on the FCC database. As per the listing, it will run on ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,100mAh battery. The device will share its design with the Realme Narzo 20, featuring a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader on the rear. Here are more details.

Design and display OPPO CPH2185: At a glance

The OPPO CPH2185 should have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup, and a physical fingerprint reader, for secure authentication of biometric data. The smartphone might sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO CPH2185 should offer a triple camera setup on the rear, housed within a squircle-shaped module along with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO CPH2185 might draw power from an octa-core Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with up to 10W charging. It should offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?