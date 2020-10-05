A pre-production unit of Apple's iPad Air (2020) has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing the performance of the new A14 Bionic - the chipset that will also power the upcoming iPhone 12-series. As per GSMArena, the performance scores of the A14 Bionic suggest it is around 20% more powerful than the A13 Bionic we saw on the iPhone 11 line-up. Here are more details

Details What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The process is replicated when it comes to single-core results. The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information What are the scores of iPad Air (2020)?

The iPad Air (2020) appeared on Geekbench with model number 'iPad 13,2.' The listing, which was uploaded on October 2, claims that the A14 Bionic-powered tablet has received a single-core score of 1,583 and a multi-core score of 4,198.

Design and display iPad Air (2020): At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the iPad Air (2020) has an iPad Pro-like design with metallic chassis, proportionate bezels, and rounded edges. It bears a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with a QHD+ (2360x1640 pixels) resolution. It also offers stereo speakers, a magnetic connector for the Apple Pencil, a new power button with a built-in Touch ID sensor, and a Smart Connector.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPad Air (2020) has a single 12MP (f/1.8) camera on the back and a 7MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear unit can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 60fps.

Internals Under the hood

The iPad Air (2020) is powered by a hexa-core A14 Bionic chipset, coupled with 64GB and 256GB of storage options. The device runs on iPadOS 14 and packs a 28.6Wh battery with 20W fast-charging via a USB Type-C port. It also offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit-class LTE (optional).

Information What about the pricing?