-
05 Oct 2020
iPad Air (2020) spotted on Geekbench with impressive performance scores
Written byDwaipayan RoyScience
-
A pre-production unit of Apple's iPad Air (2020) has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing the performance of the new A14 Bionic - the chipset that will also power the upcoming iPhone 12-series.
As per GSMArena, the performance scores of the A14 Bionic suggest it is around 20% more powerful than the A13 Bionic we saw on the iPhone 11 line-up.
Here are more details
-
-
Details
What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?
-
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances.
While evaluating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result.
The process is replicated when it comes to single-core results. The faster a chipset fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.
-
Information
What are the scores of iPad Air (2020)?
-
The iPad Air (2020) appeared on Geekbench with model number 'iPad 13,2.' The listing, which was uploaded on October 2, claims that the A14 Bionic-powered tablet has received a single-core score of 1,583 and a multi-core score of 4,198.
-
Design and display
iPad Air (2020): At a glance
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the iPad Air (2020) has an iPad Pro-like design with metallic chassis, proportionate bezels, and rounded edges. It bears a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with a QHD+ (2360x1640 pixels) resolution.
It also offers stereo speakers, a magnetic connector for the Apple Pencil, a new power button with a built-in Touch ID sensor, and a Smart Connector.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The iPad Air (2020) has a single 12MP (f/1.8) camera on the back and a 7MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear unit can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 60fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The iPad Air (2020) is powered by a hexa-core A14 Bionic chipset, coupled with 64GB and 256GB of storage options. The device runs on iPadOS 14 and packs a 28.6Wh battery with 20W fast-charging via a USB Type-C port.
It also offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit-class LTE (optional).
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the iPad Air (2020) starts at Rs. 54,900 for the base-end 64GB Wi-Fi-only model and goes up to Rs. 80,900 for the top-spec 256GB LTE variant. The device is listed on the company's online store and will go on sale later this month.