Expanding its range of budget smartphones, China-based Infinix has launched the Hot 10 model in India. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, DTS audio processing, and 18W fast-charging support. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale starting October 16. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Hot 10: At a glance

Infinix Hot 10 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset sports a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is available in Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, Amber Red, and Ocean Wave color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Hot 10 sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a QVGA low-light sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based XOS 7.0 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. As for the connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?