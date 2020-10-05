Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 12:46 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its range of budget smartphones, China-based Infinix has launched the Hot 10 model in India.
The handset features a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, DTS audio processing, and 18W fast-charging support.
It is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale starting October 16.
Here's our roundup.
Infinix Hot 10 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset sports a 6.78-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is available in Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black, Amber Red, and Ocean Wave color options.
The Infinix Hot 10 sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a QVGA low-light sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.
The Infinix Hot 10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based XOS 7.0 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
As for the connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
In India, the Infinix Hot 10 carries a price-tag of Rs. 9,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. As for availability, it will go on sale starting October 16 via Flipkart.
