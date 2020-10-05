Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 12:48 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A73 model in Tunisia. It comes as a rebranded version of the OPPO F17 that was announced in India last month.
The handset features a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a quad rear camera system, and a 4,015mAh battery with 30W charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The OPPO A73 has a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad camera module.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Navy Blue and Classic Silver color options.
The OPPO A73 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The OPPO A73 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,015mAh battery 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, the company has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the OPPO A73 in Tunisia. However, looking at the specifications, it is likely to be priced at TND 755 (roughly Rs. 20,000).
