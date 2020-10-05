As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A73 model in Tunisia. It comes as a rebranded version of the OPPO F17 that was announced in India last month. The handset features a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a quad rear camera system, and a 4,015mAh battery with 30W charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A73: At a glance

The OPPO A73 has a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Navy Blue and Classic Silver color options.

Information OPPO A73 has a 16MP quad rear camera

The OPPO A73 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A73 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,015mAh battery 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?