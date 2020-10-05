-
Xiaomi's recently-launched Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will go official in India on October 15 at 12 pm, the company has confirmed.
Both the handsets come with a punch-hole design, a 144Hz screen, a high-resolution triple rear camera module, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and 33W fast-charging support.
For the uninitiated, the duo was announced in Europe last week.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Take a look at the official announcement
-
-
Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: At a glance
-
The Mi 10T and 10T Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, they house a triple camera setup.
The duo bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.
-
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Mi 10T has a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
The Pro model also has a similar arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary camera.
For selfies and video calling, both the handsets pack a 20MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.
-
Under the hood
-
The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The devices boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
-
What about the pricing?
-
In Europe, the Mi 10 is priced at €499 (Rs. 43,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant and €549 (Rs. 47,200) for the 8GB/128GB model. The Mi 10T Pro costs €599 (Rs. 51,700) for the 8GB/128GB configuration and €649 (Rs. 56,00) for the 8GB/256GB variant.
The pricing and availability details of the handsets in India will be announced on October 15.