Xiaomi's recently-launched Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will go official in India on October 15 at 12 pm, the company has confirmed. Both the handsets come with a punch-hole design, a 144Hz screen, a high-resolution triple rear camera module, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and 33W fast-charging support. For the uninitiated, the duo was announced in Europe last week. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

Design and display Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: At a glance

The Mi 10T and 10T Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, they house a triple camera setup. The duo bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T has a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The Pro model also has a similar arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary camera. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets pack a 20MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The devices boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?