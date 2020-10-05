Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 03:33 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Motorola's latest foldable phone, the RAZR 5G, has been launched in India. The handset comes as an improved version of the RAZR 2019 and is touted to withstand up to 2,00,000 flips.
It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,24,999 but offers relatively unimpressive hardware including a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a single rear camera, and a 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The Motorola RAZR 5G retains the clam-shell design of its predecessor. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ (2142x876 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
In India, the RAZR 5G is offered in a single Polish Graphite color option.
The Motorola RAZR 5G has a single 48MP (f/1.7) rear camera placed below the external screen. This unit is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) snapper housed within the notch of the internal screen.
The Motorola RAZR 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based My UX and packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
The Motorola RAZR 5G is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the solo 8GB/256GB variant. It is available for pre-booking starting today and will go on sale from October 14 through Flipkart as well as leading retail stores.
