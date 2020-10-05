Motorola's latest foldable phone, the RAZR 5G, has been launched in India. The handset comes as an improved version of the RAZR 2019 and is touted to withstand up to 2,00,000 flips. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,24,999 but offers relatively unimpressive hardware including a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a single rear camera, and a 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola RAZR 5G: At a glance

The Motorola RAZR 5G retains the clam-shell design of its predecessor. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ (2142x876 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. In India, the RAZR 5G is offered in a single Polish Graphite color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola RAZR 5G has a single 48MP (f/1.7) rear camera placed below the external screen. This unit is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) snapper housed within the notch of the internal screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based My UX and packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?