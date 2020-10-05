Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 06:20 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Sony has launched its first 8K TV in India, the Z8H at Rs. 13,99,990. (Yes, you read that right!)
It is the most expensive television in the company's portfolio on our shores and boasts of features like a full-array LED screen, a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a Bravia Game Mode making it 'PS5 ready'.
Here are more details.
The Sony Z8H (85-inch) has a minimalist one-slate design, featuring narrow aluminum bezels on the sides, and a thick border at the bottom. It sits on a chrome-finished dual-position metal stand.
The display is an 85-inch LED panel that offers 8K (7680x4320 pixels) resolution, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support.
For audio, the television packs the company's Acoustic Multi-Audio speaker system.
On the connectivity front, the Sony Z8H (85-inch) offers support for single-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. The TV also packs multiple I/O ports including four HDMI ports, three USB ports, an ethernet port, a digital audio output, and an RF input port.
The Sony Z8H (85-inch) is powered by an X1 Ultimate picture processor.
The television runs on the Android TV platform and offers support for Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and Apple AirPlay 2.
The device offers support for popular OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Netflix, and ZEE5.
In India, the Sony Z8H 8K LED TV carries a price-tag of Rs. 13,99,990. The premium television is up for grabs via the company's showrooms, online store (shopatsc.com), electronic shops, and e-commerce web portals.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.