OPPO is gearing up to launch a new A15 model in India soon. In the latest development, Amazon has activated a promotional page for the handset, revealing some of its design details. As per the teaser images, the OPPO A15 will feature a triple rear camera module and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A15: At a glance

The full design details of the upcoming OPPO A15 are yet to be revealed. However, as per the reports, it will feature a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. The rear section will house a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Further, the handset is expected to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple-lens rear camera arrangement on the OPPO A15 is likely to include a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it is expected to house an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A15 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?