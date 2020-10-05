Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 07:05 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO is gearing up to launch a new A15 model in India soon. In the latest development, Amazon has activated a promotional page for the handset, revealing some of its design details.
As per the teaser images, the OPPO A15 will feature a triple rear camera module and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Here's our roundup.
The full design details of the upcoming OPPO A15 are yet to be revealed. However, as per the reports, it will feature a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels.
The rear section will house a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Further, the handset is expected to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen.
The triple-lens rear camera arrangement on the OPPO A15 is likely to include a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it is expected to house an 8MP front-facing camera.
The OPPO A15 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the OPPO A15 in India. However, looking at the purported specifications and features of the smartphone, it will be priced at around Rs. 9,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.