POCO is gearing up to introduce a new C3 model in India on October 6. It is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has teased the key specifications of the handset on Flipkart. As per the teasers, the POCO C3 will have an HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display POCO C3: At a glance

According to the teasers and reports, the POCO C3 will offer a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The handset will bear a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO C3 is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 5MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO C3 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 10-based MIUI for POCO and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much will it cost?