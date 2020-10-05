Last updated on Oct 05, 2020, 07:10 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, in India on October 14.
In the latest development, the company has tweeted a short video clip that suggests that the handset will come with an ultra-wide-angle selfie shooter. However, the company has not revealed any specifications of the sensor.
Strike a pose 📸 with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera.— OnePlus (@oneplus) October 4, 2020
As per the previous leaks, the OnePlus 8T will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it will reportedly house a 16MP ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera.
The OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
According to a recent tip-off, the OnePlus 8T will be priced at €599 (approximately Rs. 51,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant and €699 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB/256GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced on October 14.
