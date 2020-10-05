OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, in India on October 14. In the latest development, the company has tweeted a short video clip that suggests that the handset will come with an ultra-wide-angle selfie shooter. However, the company has not revealed any specifications of the sensor. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Strike a pose 📸 with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 4, 2020

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As per the previous leaks, the OnePlus 8T will feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it will reportedly house a 16MP ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?