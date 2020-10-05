Samsung is expected to release its recently-announced Galaxy S20 FE model in India later this month. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed the prices of the handset, claiming it will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 49,999. To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE was introduced last month and it comes with a 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera unit, and a flagship chipset.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

The Galaxy S20 FE has a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a textured plastic body, and an IP68 dust and water-resistance. On the rear, it packs a triple-camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it will be offered in six color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple-lens rear camera setup that consists of a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 processor, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?