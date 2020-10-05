Xiaomi has started rolling out a new software update for its budget-friendly smartphone, the Mi A2. The firmware bumps the Android security patch on the handset to September 2020. Apart from that, the update fixes a split screen issue, echo problem related to the Phone app, Wi-Fi network switching issue, and a camera bug that caused the main camera's focus issues.

Details about the update

The update carries build number V11.0.14.0.QDIMIXM and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System >System Updates.

Design and display Mi A2: At a glance

The Mi A2 features an aluminum body with a conventional rectangular screen and thick bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device bears a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LCD screen, and is available in Black, Gold, Red, Lake Blue and Rose Gold color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi A2 houses a dual rear camera module including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 20MP (f/1.8) secondary lens. On the front, it packs a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood