Infinix's affordable smartphone, the Smart 4 Plus, is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart.

As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, dual cameras, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

To recall, the handset was launched in the country in July.

Here's our roundup.