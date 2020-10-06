Last updated on Oct 06, 2020, 11:56 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Infinix's affordable smartphone, the Smart 4 Plus, is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart.
As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, dual cameras, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
To recall, the handset was launched in the country in July.
Here's our roundup.
The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it houses a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:5:9. Further, it is offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, and Violet color options.
The Infinix Smart 4 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another depth lens. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Infinix Smart 4 Plus draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The handset runs Android 10-based XOS 6.2 and packs a massive 6,000mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB model. Buyers can avail 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5% discount through Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.
